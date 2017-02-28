Winter heat wave brings spring allergies and mosquitoes

We've had some record-breaking warm temperatures in the Midlands so far this year and the winter heat wave continues this week.



Columbia allergist Dr. David Amrol says the spring-like temperatures are causing some pollen to bloom across the Midlands. If you look at your cars, porches and even sidewalks, you have probably noticed them covered in yellow pollen.

You may think that pollen is what's causing your nose to run and your eyes to itch, but Dr. Amrol says it's the pollen you don’t see that's triggering your allergic symptoms.



“The heavy yellow pollen is a kind of tree pollen but it doesn't cause most of our allergies,” Amrol says. “It's more of the pollen we don't see like the oak trees, the elm trees, the hickory or the pecan trees. It's a very fine pollen that causes most of the allergy symptoms."



Another visitor showing up earlier this winter are mosquitoes.



Whenever it's more than 50 degrees, DHEC says mosquitoes usually come out. To protect yourself from the pests, there are a few things you can do: keep bug spray handy, wear long sleeves and pants. Also remember to eliminate breeding places around your home.



“Eliminating the source,” DHEC's Robert Yannity says. “If you see standing water like bowls for your pets, or even your gutters. A lot of people don't think about cleaning those out. Anywhere you have standing water can be a potential breeding ground.”



Yannity says mosquitoes can carry viruses such as West Nile and Zika so make sure you follow those tips closely.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.