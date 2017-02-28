FIRST ALERT: Temperatures set to cool after warm Wednesday

March is certainly set to come in like a lion this year. With record-high temperatures and spring storms, the first day of the month brings several big weather stories.

Record Temperatures Possible

The record high for March 1st is 83 degrees at Columbia Metropolitan Airport. With a forecast high of 86 degrees, it’s likely that the record will be broken.

The average high for March 1st is 64 degrees.

If the temperature makes it to 85 degrees or higher on Wednesday, it will be the earliest in the year that the temperatures have ever been 85 or higher.

Severe Storms in the Evening

With plenty of warm air in place, the arrival of a cold front late Wednesday evening means the possibility of strong to severe storms. While the greatest threat will be to the west in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Alabama, those storms will travel east into the Carolinas late Wednesday evening

Though the storms will be weakening as they move east into the Midlands, there may be enough potential to see a few severe storms. The greatest threat would be gusty winds embedded within a line that arrives after 9 p.m. Wednesday evening through 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

Back to Reality

In the wake of Wednesday’s cold front comes a return to more March-like temperatures. Highs will be in the upper-50s to mid-60s for Thursday through Sunday. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s. Temperatures may reach freezing early Saturday morning.

No rain is expected through early next week.

The forecast:

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, breezy and warm, record high temperature expected, 50 percent chance of evening tonight showers and thunderstorms (some could be severe) highs middle to upper 80's

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy wand cooler, highs middle to upper 60's

