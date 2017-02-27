School board meeting spirals into talks of chickens, group 'hell-bent on destruction'

A 12-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening during a reported police chase that stemmed from a narcotics investigation, according to officials.More >>
A 12-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening during a reported police chase that stemmed from a narcotics investigation, according to officials.More >>
The White House signaled that Trump was likely to decide on exiting the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.More >>
The White House signaled that Trump was likely to decide on exiting the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.More >>
The Pittsburgh Penguins have taken a 2-0 lead over the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
The Pittsburgh Penguins have taken a 2-0 lead over the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.More >>
A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.More >>
Flynn had previously invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination in declining an earlier subpoena from the committee, which sought a wide array of documents and information related to his contacts with Russia.More >>
Flynn had previously invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination in declining an earlier subpoena from the committee, which sought a wide array of documents and information related to his contacts with Russia.More >>
The Republican health care bill making its way through Congress could be costly for people who let their coverage lapse.More >>
The Republican health care bill making its way through Congress could be costly for people who let their coverage lapse.More >>
A statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs says it "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many, including women and children.More >>
A statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs says it "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many, including women and children.More >>
The teen’s mom says her son saved his younger brother’s life, but the 14-year-old says that’s just part of being a good brother.More >>
The teen’s mom says her son saved his younger brother’s life, but the 14-year-old says that’s just part of being a good brother.More >>
The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. on I-485 near Exit 57, the Providence Road exit.More >>
The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. on I-485 near Exit 57, the Providence Road exit.More >>
A man was fishing on a lake when his girlfriend suggested that he use a McNugget as bait, and it worked.More >>
A man was fishing on a lake when his girlfriend suggested that he use a McNugget as bait, and it worked.More >>