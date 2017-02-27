School board meeting spirals into talks of chickens, group 'hell-bent on destruction'

It was a meeting so heated that school board members had to pause it at one point.

As the Sumter School District continues to deal with financial problems, one board member took aim at some in the community who have been blasting the district.

On Monday, the packed board room was dotted with colorful posters reading “Baker Go Home,” “No Excuses,” and “Our Children Deserve Better.”

They’re directed at Sumter School District Superintendent Frank Baker, as the district deals with a financial crisis. In the past, some of those concerned citizens have inferred that the board is too close to Superintendent Baker to the point they are unable to hold him accountable.

Despite the tension, the meeting was nearing its end. But then, board member Karen Michalik spoke directly to some of those concerned citizens.

She says the community members are "hellbent on destruction." Crowd is in an uproar. @wis10 #sctweets — Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) February 28, 2017

“This is the people’s seat. It will not be bullied or threatened by a vocal minority group seemingly hell-bent on destruction,” she said.

She told them she has the ability to hold the superintendent accountable, even though Baker’s given her some chickens in the past – chickens she said she offered to pay for after a bobcat wiped out some of her own chickens.

“There is no proof – beyond approximately $20 of barnyard chickens – of any so-called favors,” she continued.

Vice Chair Karen Michalik: "The superintendent's getting beat up." She argues that it's not necessarily justified. #sctweets @wis10 — Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) February 28, 2017

Overall, they were comments that didn’t sit well with many in the crowd. As some stood in protest, shouting at the district leaders, the board chairman repeatedly gaveled them before he ultimately called a short recess.

“I think she was very wrong for saying that,” said one in the crowd.

The district has been working to overcome a roughly $6 million shortfall discovered late last year. The Sumter School District hired an independent consultant who discovered 37 unbudgeted positions.

By the way, Michalik said just because superintendent gave her some chickens, it doesn't mean she won't hold him accountable. @wis10 pic.twitter.com/GH8dl4hgTe — Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) February 28, 2017

In this meeting, a separate audit discovered a number of violations in the way the district purchases goods and services.

“This is a new low – a real new low. What really surprised me is how deaf the board is to what’s being said by the people,” said Pastor Stanley E. Hayes of the Enon Missionary Baptist Church.

Dr. Baker told the board he’s fixed the problems, but some on the board didn’t seem satisfied. Many in the crowd didn’t either.

“We’re looking for [a] change, and the changes need to be with the administration, and if the board doesn’t force that, then we need to change the board,” Hayes said.

Michalik takes stern tone as she addresses the community members demanding superintendent's resignation. #sctweets @wis10 — Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) February 28, 2017

The new audit found that the district wasn’t properly documenting some purchases among other procedural violations. Board member Johnny Hilton also pointed out some possible problems with capital spending.

It’s worth noting that some attending the meeting strongly support the superintendent. They said there’s a "witch hunt" against Dr. Baker.

