Owner charged with arson in 2016 restaurant fire

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Randy Stewart, left, and Deputy Peyton Way, right, escort Cantey, who was arrested Monday evening. (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

The Sumter County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest of a Lake City man for the 2016 arson that destroyed the Compass Restaurant.

Ronald Clifton Cantey, 57, was charged with arson and related counts in connection with the July 26, 2016, fire. In addition to the arson, Cantey collected nearly $700,000 in fraudulent insurance claims between Sept. 14, 2016, and Oct. 3, 2016.

A joint investigation between SLED and the sheriff's office placed Cantey at the scene of the fire within minutes of the 911 call.

“This is a prime example of local and state authorities working together to bring this case to a close,” Dennis said. “This was nothing short of excellent investigative work by both agencies.”

RELATED: See photos from the fire in Turbeville.

The restaurant was located at 7885 Myrtle Beach Highway in Sumter County.

Following the fire, Cantey told WIS that losing the restaurant was like "losing one of your own, it's like losing a child."

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.