Shaka Smart: Tevin Mack to be given release from Texas

Tevin Mack’s playing days at Texas are over.

The former Dreher star will be given his release from the Texas Longhorns basketball team.

“I really didn’t have a choice,” said Texas head coach Shaka Smart on the decision to release Mack. “As I told you guys, it was my decision.”

Mack was suspended twice for violating team rules. He played 15 games during his sophomore campaign and led the team in scoring averaging 14.8 points per game.

Mack started 10 of those 15 games, but he missed the first three for violating team rules. Mack hadn’t seen game action since January 11 when Texas took on TCU. Following that game, Mack was suspended again. The suspension kept Mack out of action for another 13 games.

“One of the things you try to do in coaching is you try to do the best thing for the young men that you coach, but you try to do the right thing for your program,” Smart said. “Most of the time, those things align with each other. But sometimes, they don’t and sometimes, you’ve got to make a tough call.”

Mack was previously committed to play for Smart while he was the head coach at VCU. However, Smart left the Rams program to coach at Texas and Mack followed Smart to Austin.

