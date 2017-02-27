'Spirit of America' Pro-President Trump rally held at State House

A rally at the State House today sought to bring awareness to what organizers call the "dysfunction in Washington, DC."

The noontime gathering was dubbed the "Spirit Of America Rally."

Attendees defended the job President Donald Trump has done during his first month in office.

They also criticized what they see as unfair treatment by the left, some members of the Republican party and members of the mainstream media.

The rally was organized by a group called the Mainstreet Patriots.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.