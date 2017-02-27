UPDATE: Driver who caused 3-vehicle accident to be charged

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after Lexington Mayor Steve MacDougall was one of several people involved in an accident on Sunset Boulevard Monday afternoon.

According to Lexington Police Department Cpl. Cameron Mortenson, the accident happened on Sunset Boulevard at Old Cherokee Road when a car illegally turned in front of a mail truck, causing a collision that threw the mail truck into MacDougall's car.

SCHP David Jones said the driver of the car that caused the accident will be charged with failure to yield the right of way.

The condition of the people involved in the accident is unknown at this time.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

