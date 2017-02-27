Murder warrant issued in teen's 2016 death

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office has issued a murder warrant in connection with the murder of a Sumter teen.

Asaad McNeil, 24, is wanted in the Sept. 14, 2016, death of 17-year-old Jaquell Dinkins. Dinkins was found early that morning with a single gunshot wound to the back.

McNeil has two outstanding warrants for contempt in addition to one murder and one possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime charge.

McNeil is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on McNeil's whereabouts, you are asked to call the Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office at 80-436-2000 or call Crimestoppers at 803-436-2718.

