UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 charged with DUI following accident on I-20

One person was killed following an accident where 2006 GMC truck went off the side of the roadway on Interstate 20, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Highway Patrol officials say the accident happened at approximately 1:17 p.m. in the westbound lane of I-20 near exit 61.

The driver of the vehicle, Vought Taylor, 29, of Lexington, was taken to the hospital and later charged with felony DUI resulting in death, Lance Corporal David Jones said.

The passenger has been identified by the Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher as Kari Grace Brown, 29, of Taylor, SC. Brown was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the accident.

More on this story as it develops.

