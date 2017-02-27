UPDATE: CFD clears USC School of Medicine after hazmat concern

The USC School of Medicine, located at 6439 Garners Ferry Rd., has been cleared and deemed safe following a hazmat-related incident Monday afternoon.

CFD says all occupants of the building have been allowed to return after the building was evacuated out of precaution around 2 p.m.

#TheCFD Completed the investigation scene is deemed safe all occupants have been allowed to return https://t.co/aNQuIAIZxf — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) February 27, 2017

Details are limited at this time; check back for more updates.

