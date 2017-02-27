UPDATE: CFD clears USC School of Medicine after hazmat concern - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

UPDATE: CFD clears USC School of Medicine after hazmat concern

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The USC School of Medicine, located at 6439 Garners Ferry Rd., has been cleared and deemed safe following a hazmat-related incident Monday afternoon. 

CFD says all occupants of the building have been allowed to return after the building was evacuated out of precaution around 2 p.m.

Details are limited at this time; check back for more updates. 

