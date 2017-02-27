Deputies search for man wanted in domestic situation in Lexingto - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Deputies search for man wanted in domestic situation in Lexington Co.

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Terry Lawrence Jordan Jr. from a previous arrest. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department/Twitter) Terry Lawrence Jordan Jr. from a previous arrest. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department/Twitter)
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
GASTON, SC (WIS) -

Lexington County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man who investigators say was involved in a domestic dispute at a home Monday afternoon. 

When law enforcement arrived at the house on Manor Drive, Capt. Adam Myrick with the sheriff's department said deputies thought Terry Lawrence Jordan, Jr. was inside the house, barricaded there following a domestic dispute. Deputies later determined Jordan was not inside the home.

Capt. Myrick said it is believed that Jordan fled the home before officers arrived. The noises they heard and were thought to be made by Jordan were made the dog that later left the home. 

Myrick said the department did everything in a "tactical, methodical standpoint" to ensure the safety of neighbors, the suspect, and responding law enforcement officers. 

The victim that prompted the call was treated and released from the hospital. The dog also is safe and was picked up by animal control. Two flash bangs were also used to enter the home to get Jordan to surrender. 

Deputies did close a portion of Manor Drive on Monday. However, that road is now open.

If you know where Jordan is, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. 

