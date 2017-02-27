Officials: 12-year-old missing since Sunday night

Orangeburg County officials are on the hunt for a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday night.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety says the girl, identified as Kaniyah Janeice Milhouse, was last spotted around 9 p.m. on Sunday and was discovered missing nearly 2 hours later.

Milhouse was last seen wearing a red bulldog sweater, blue jeans, and black and white Nike Jordan shoes.

She is described as 5'7" tall, weighing 100 pounds with light skin and black hair tied into two puffs.

If you have any information about Milhouse's whereabouts, please contact the Orangeburg County Department of Public Safety at (803) 533-5922.

