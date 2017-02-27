Sheriff: Undocumented immigrant's arrest example of "much larger national problem"

Kershaw County Sheriff James Matthews says the recent arrest of a man who has been deported three times because of his immigration status is "just a local example of a much larger problem that needs to be fixed."

Matthews says a deputy arrested a man who was reported to be driving recklessly Saturday night. Ramon Orlando Alvarenga-Rodriguez was charged with driving under the influence -- 2nd offense, driving without a license and open container.

Matthews says Rodriguez is not a U.S. citizen, goes by eight aliases and eight different dates of birth and he has been deported from the United States three times in the past.

When officers attempted to arrest him at a convenience store in Elgin, Matthews says Rodriguez ran off. He was identified by a Spanish-speaking Camden Police officer. Investigators determined Rodriguez was arrested for DUI in Charleston in 2015.

He has been placed on a deportment detainer with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Somehow, some way, some US government entity needs to insure that this guy does not come back into the United States, specifically into South Carolina and more specifically into Kershaw County,” Matthews says. “Rodriguez is just a local example of a much larger national problem that needs to be fixed.”

Matthews says Rodriguez has previously been arrested for felony DUI resulting in death, shoplifting, open container, illegal entry (3 times), criminal domestic violence, driving without a license, careless operation of a motor vehicle and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

