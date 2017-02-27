City promises major changes to water services in reorganization efforts

Changes are coming to the way the City of Columbia operates water services. (Source: WIS)

Columbia City Manager Teresa Wilson is promising sweeping changes to the way the city operates its water and sewer services following an assessment of all operations and a series of WIS investigations into the city's water system.

In a statement, Wilson said her assessment and changes will lead to better customer response, meter reading auditing measures and a departmental reorganization.

WIS has reported on several City of Columbia water customers who say they've been charged thousands of dollars without explanation.

On the customer service front, the city will look to help customers by assigning them a "customer advocate" if their issue is complex and requires more insight. The city is also creating a meter maintenance task force designed to fully investigate any issues associated with complex cases.

Water leaders are also working on plans to allow customers to use mobile devices to pay monthly bills, track work orders, and report issues and concerns to the water service department.

City officials are also hoping to move forward on new water meters designed to accurately collect and transmit water details to the city. However, work on getting all customers these types of meters will begin over the next three to five years.

Meter reader protocol has also changed, making it so no meter reader will read the same route three months in a row. The city says this will reduce the opportunity for skipped reads to go unnoticed and customers will see fewer estimated bills.

As for reorganization efforts, the city will reorganize and bring all water and sewer-related services under one assistant city manager that will oversee customer care, the city's Department of Engineering, and the Department of Utility Operations.

"We have started the process, but our work will continue," Wilson said in a statement. "I am proud of the teamwork displayed internally and I am humbled by the commitment of our staff to work diligently on improving our operations. The provision of water and sewer services is an integral part of the future growth and development of our city. Specifically, water quality is a primary focus for all of our customers. By working together, we will elevate our services and operations in order to prepare our community for future expansion and an enhanced quality of life."

In a more extended statement from the city, it explained the Meter Maintenance Task Force:

As part of our reorganization efforts, the City will be launching two teams to handle escalated customer service issues: the Meter Maintenance Task Force to prevent complex meter issues from affecting a customer’s bill and the Customer Advocate Team who will work directly with customers. The Meter Maintenance Task Force will respond when our meter auditing efforts uncover a potential issue with a meter. Their goal will be to resolve any discrepancies before the bill is created. They will also be trained to educate homeowners in the field if needed. The other side is to work with customers who experience higher than expected bills. Many times, a Customer Care representative helps a customer identify the cause of a higher than expected bill by reviewing the account history with the customer and educating them on simple tips to look for wasted water or leaks. Sometimes, though, a customer may need additional help. Customers who experience very high bills and who cannot determine why they experienced a high bill after talking with a Customer Care representative will then be assigned to a Customer Advocate. This Customer Advocate will work with the customer one-on-one to exhaust any assistance the City can provide – from working through potential account set-up issues through meeting the customer on-site to troubleshoot plumbing issues to discussing financial assistance options. The Customer Advocate can also coordinate the case with the Meter Maintenance Task Force if needed.

