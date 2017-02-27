County pledges to make good on long standing community concerns

Residents living in Blythewood’s Hunters Run subdivision will soon have a fix to the crumbling roads they’ve lived with for several years.

New Richland County Administrator Gerald Seals says it’s part of an effort to address outstanding issues, being more responsive to county council directives, and residents’ needs.

Richland County Council voted to accept Hunters Run into its road maintenance program back in November 2015, but the work was never completed. That delay followed a whole slew of issues related to the ownership of the subdivision’s roads.

Now Seals says while it’s still unclear why the project never happened, work will begin. That announcement also came with a promise to review a variety of other issues and outstanding concerns.

Repair work in Hunters Run is set to begin in May following an engineering evaluation scheduled for April. Work will continue through the fall.

