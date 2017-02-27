Second arrest made in apartment murder, armed robbery case

Raheem Thomas (L) and Daquan McCoy (R) both stand charged with murder and armed robbery. (Source: WIS)

A second man has been arrested in connection with a mid-February shooting and armed robbery that left one person dead at a Columbia apartment complex.

Raheem Thomas has been charged with murder and armed robbery alongside Daquan James McCoy in connection with the Feb. 17. shooting.

McCoy was arrested last week in the parking lot of a Dollar General on Bluff Road.

The victim in this case, James Grant, 30, of Rembert went to the Colony Apartments with another man in an attempt to sell a car, according to Columbia Police Department investigators.

McCoy and Thomas, however, attempted to rob Grant, police say. It was during those moments, investigators believe, Grant was shot. Grant later died due to multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Thomas and McCoy are currently housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

