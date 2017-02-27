Portion of Bluff Road closes for construction Monday

Starting Monday, Bluff Road will be closed from the intersection of Rosewood Drive to the driveway entrance of Olympia School, near the South Carolina State Fairgrounds.

The closure is a part of a bigger Richland County plan to ease traffic in the area as crews work to widen Bluff Road.

There are two phases to this project, costing more than $5.5 million.

Phase 1 begins near Rosewood Drive and will extend to George Rogers Boulevard. It includes a 10-foot wide pathway for bikers and pedestrians on one side of the road. The opposite side will have a 8-foot wide sidewalk.

Phase 2 is expected to begin in 2018, when crews will begin expanding National Guard Road to South Beltline Boulevard.

With these improvements, drivers are expected to notice a change in their travels, especially around Williams-Brice Stadium and the fairgrounds.

According to Richland County, 21,500 vehicles travel on Bluff Road every day. That number, of course, increases during South Carolina football games and the South Carolina State Fair.

Those who travel in the area say they're happy to know Bluff Road is being widened, admitting traffic gets pretty backed up in the area.

"After the games it gets like really crowded and stuff. It's a lot of traffic and people try to get out as fast as they can. That's why a lot of people leave early," USC student AJ Turner said.

"It's very congested, especially around game time," said football player Ty'son Williams. "Being that we are red shirts we have to drive to the game, so it was always a lot of traffic. Whoever came up with the idea, it's a great idea."

The Bluff Road widening project is expected to be completed some time next year.

According to Richland County, it is the first road widening project in the Transportation Penny Program that county voters approved in 2012. The Penny Program includes such projects as road widenings, intersection improvements, sidewalks, bikeways, dirt road paving and greenways throughout Richland County during a 22-year period or until $1.07 billion in sales tax revenue is collected.

The Bluff Road contract has multiple funding sources that include Transportation Penny funds, state gasoline tax funds and federal dollars.

