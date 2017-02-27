FIRST ALERT: Possible rain Monday night, risk for severe weather Wednesday

With new data coming in Monday morning there are a few changes to the forecast.

A quick disturbance that is producing storms in Mississippi and Alabama Monday morning looks like it will hold together to give us a shot at showers and a few thunderstorms from 7 p.m. Monday - 1a.m. Tuesday. We're not expecting these to be severe, however, a few could produce some brief gusty winds.



Wednesday evening into early Thursday will be our chance for severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has the midlands under a slight risk. And from Columbia south, under a marginal risk.

We’ll see a line of storms move through Wednesday that have the potential to produce damaging winds, hail and tornadoes. It's something to watch closely over the next 36-48 hours.

It’s a return to the 70's and 80's this week before a cold front moves in by late Wednesday bringing us cooler temperatures for the last part of the work week and into the weekend. That cold front could bring a chance for severe weather Wednesday.

A few disturbances along a passing warm front, then the cold front on Wednesday, will provide chances of showers and thunderstorms before things clear out late week. We're watching for the potential of severe weather Wednesday.

Monday: Partly cloudy, warmer, highs lower 70's

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy and warm, 20 degrees. Chance of isolated showers, highs near 80 degrees

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm, 50 percent chance of late day/evening showers and thunderstorms (some may be severe with gusty winds and hail) highs lower 80's.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.