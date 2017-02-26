Toddler hit and killed by car in Bishopville, driver charged with DUI

A toddler was killed after being hit by a car in Bishopville Sunday night.

Lee County Coroner Larry Logan said 21-month-old Kelsey Cooley was playing in his yard when he ran out into the road and was struck by a car.

Lance Corporal Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the incident happened on Raccoon Road near Lower Lee School Road around 6 p.m.

The driver of the car, Kelvin Rembert, 51, was arrested and charged with DUI and child endangerment. Southern said Rembert had two kids in the car at the time of the incident and this is Rembert's second DUI offense.

Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

