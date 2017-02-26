Friends and family gather to remember victims of gun violence

On Sunday, families and friends of gun violence victims gathered in solidarity. (Source: WISTV)

The Armor of Light Community Candlelight Vigil was held at 6 p.m. in front of the Nickelodeon Theater in downtown Columbia.

They gathered for a night of prayer before lighting candles to remember victims of gun violence.

The vigil also aimed to educate the community about the movie Armor of Light - which will be shown next week at the Nickelodeon Theater. That movie follows the lives of a minister and the mother of a teenage shooting victim who try to come to a common understanding on the issue of gun violence.

