Friends and family gather to remember victims of gun violence - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Friends and family gather to remember victims of gun violence

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
On Sunday, families and friends of gun violence victims gathered in solidarity. (Source: WISTV) On Sunday, families and friends of gun violence victims gathered in solidarity. (Source: WISTV)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

On Sunday, families and friends of gun violence victims gathered in solidarity.

The Armor of Light Community Candlelight Vigil was held at 6 p.m. in front of the Nickelodeon Theater in downtown Columbia.

They gathered for a night of prayer before lighting candles to remember victims of gun violence.

The vigil also aimed to educate the community about the movie Armor of Light - which will be shown next week at the Nickelodeon Theater. That movie follows the lives of a minister and the mother of a teenage shooting victim who try to come to a common understanding on the issue of gun violence.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly