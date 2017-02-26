Driver dies after being ejected from car

A driver in Calhoun County was killed Friday night after being ejected from their car.

Highway Patrol troopers say the crash happened just before 10 p.m. on SC Highway 419, also known as Fort Motte Road, near St. Matthews.

The car ran off the left side of the road, hitting an embankment that caused it to go airborne before striking a tree and overturning. The driver of the car was ejected and died on the scene from their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

