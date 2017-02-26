UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old girl found in Myrtle Beach

12-year-old McKayla Ward was last seen leaving her home around 10 a.m. Saturday morning. (Source: Clarendon County Sheriff's Office)

A 12-year-old girl who was reported missing from Clarendon County Saturday was located Sunday in Myrtle Beach.

McKayla Ward of Alcolu was found in the Myrtle Beach area unharmed, Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley said. She is currently in police custody. She was last seen at 10 a.m. Saturday leaving her home on Timberland Lane.

Officials with the Clarendon County Sheriff's Department and the Myrtle Beach Police are investigating the incident. No other information was given.

