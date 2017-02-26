Sumter coroner identifies motorcycle victim in fatal crash

The Sumter County Coroner has identified the victim in a deadly motorcycle crash in Sumter.

The victim was identified as John Anthony Burris, 48, of Lee County.

The collision happened around 8 p.m. Friday night on Highway 15 near Browntown Road. Troopers say Burris veered into the wrong lane and hit an oncoming car head-on with his motorcycle. He was thrown from his bike and died at the scene. The other driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The collision is under investigation by SCHP.

