Deputies investigating assault of 65-year-old man

Richland deputies are investigating what happened to an elderly man who was found with a severe head injury early Sunday morning.

Deputies were notified by staff at a local hospital at about 1:30 a.m. about a 65-year-old man who was transported to the hospital with a severe injury to his head. He was found in the 1100 block of St. Andrews Road. The man had to go into surgery for his wounds. His condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies are investigating the incident as an aggravated assault. No arrests have been made.

