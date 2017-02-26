Missing teen with autism in Newberry County found

Hunter Lazo is described by authorities as a 6-foot white male with black hair and brown eyes. (Source: Newberry County Sheriff's Office)

A missing 19-year-old with autism has been found, according to deputies with the Newberry County Sheriff's Office.

Hunter Lazo was found approximately three miles from his home just after 5 p.m. Sunday evening.He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation.

In a statement released to the media, Sheriff Lee Foster of Newberry said that he appreciated the help of rescue squads as well as concerns and assistance of the community. He went on to say, " We could not have found him without members of the neighbor being on the look out and giving calls of sightings."

Lazo was last seen at 8:20 a.m. Sunday morning on Lake Road off of Ira Kinard Road near SC Highway 301 on Lake Murray.

Area rescue squads, Newberry County Sheriff's deputies, and DNR assisted in the search for Lazo.

