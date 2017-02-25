Group rallies at State House for transgender rights

Those at the rally said they were hoping to raise awareness. (Source: WISTV)

A small group gathered on Saturday in front of the State House to speak out after President Trump revoked federal guidelines that allow transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice.

Those at the rally said they were hoping to raise awareness. One woman said her own transition while she was a student at the University of South Carolina was difficult.

"I want it to be better. I think that they deserve the rights and respect of any other students,” Dayna Smith from the Harriet Hancock Center explained. “A trans boy student is a boy. A trans girl student is a girl. Trans women are women and trans men are men. That's not subject for debate."

The guidelines, now reversed by Trump, were put in place by former President Barack Obama. The White House says states and public schools should be given room to make their own decisions.

