Hundreds celebrate Mardis Gras in Columbia

The season of beads, king cakes, parades, and all things purple, green and yellow is upon us.

Mardi Gras in New Orleans is Tuesday but the weekend celebrations have already begun.

On Saturday, Columbia got a taste of its own Mardi Gras festival with everything from Abita beer to Jazz & Blues, gumbo and king cake babies. Hundreds showed up to enjoy the Mardi Gras tradition at the City Roots Farm on Airport Boulevard. It helped of course that the weather was more like a summer day.

"Look at this great feeling, we don't have any schedules and we are just rolling. Everybody has a good heart and everybody is having a big time,” Tom Hall, the event organizer said.

Hall created an entire group made up of Louisiana folks who now live here in the Midlands and meet all year long to plan the party. The event also is a way to give back to the local community. This year’s profits support the Congaree River Keeper organization.

"It's sort of a little taste of Mardi Gras down there in our nice little city here. What I like about our Mardi Gras is it's family friendly and we have a good time while doing good for the community. So I think that's what I like most about it,” Louisiana native Oliver Hartner explained.

This year marked the seventh year for the Columbia festival.

