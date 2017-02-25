No. 19 Florida State squeaks by Clemson, 76-74

Frank Deford, elegant award-winning sports writer and commentator, dies at 78.More >>
Frank Deford, elegant award-winning sports writer and commentator, dies at 78.More >>
The professional golfer was arrested about 3 a.m. in Jupiter, FL.More >>
The professional golfer was arrested about 3 a.m. in Jupiter, FL.More >>
The Clemson Tigers Baseball team will host UNC Greensboro in the first round of the regional playoffs, the team learned Monday during the NCAA Selection Show.More >>
The Clemson Tigers Baseball team will host UNC Greensboro in the first round of the regional playoffs, the team learned Monday during the NCAA Selection Show.More >>
Tigers to play Spartans Friday at 7 pm.More >>
Tigers to play Spartans Friday at 7 pm.More >>