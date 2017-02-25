Notice's 3s help South Carolina to 82-55 win over Tennessee

Frank Deford, elegant award-winning sports writer and commentator, dies at 78.More >>
The professional golfer was arrested about 3 a.m. in Jupiter, FL.More >>
The Clemson Tigers Baseball team will host UNC Greensboro in the first round of the regional playoffs, the team learned Monday during the NCAA Selection Show.More >>
Tigers to play Spartans Friday at 7 pm.More >>
Information provided by LSUsports.net The No. 3 LSU baseball team defeated Arkansas, 4-2, to earn its 12th SEC Tournament title Sunday afternoon at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.More >>
Senior Sahvanna Jaquish had a 2-run double and a 2-run single to lead LSU Softball to a 6-4 win over Florida State in Sunday's Super Regional Championship game, sending the Tigers back to Oklahoma City and the Women's College World Series for the third year in a row.More >>
Greg Deichmann homered twice to help LSU beat South Carolina 11-0 on Saturday in the Southeastern Conference tournament semifinals.More >>
Deacon Liput had two hits and four RBIs during Florida's 11-run rally in the eighth inning and the Gators beat Mississippi State 12-3 Friday to reach the Southeastern Conference tournament semifinals. Florida (42-15) plays Saturday against the winner of Friday night's game between Mississippi State (36-23) and Arkansas.More >>
Junior right-hander Alex Lange fired seven shutout innings Thursday night, and senior shortstop Kramer Robertson drove in four runs to lead third-ranked LSU to a 10-0 SEC Tournament win over Kentucky at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.More >>
The Auburn baseball team was eliminated from the Southeastern Conference baseball tournament, falling to Arkansas 11-0 in seven innings at the Hoover Met Thursday. The Razorbacks improved to 40-16 while the Tigers fell to 35-24.More >>
Alabama football’s season opener against Florida State in the 2017 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game has been scheduled for a 7 p.m. CT start, the network announced on Thursday afternoon.More >>
It's official!More >>
After one season on the Capstone, the University of Alabama Athletics Director has decided to relieve baseball head coach Greg Goff from his duties.More >>
The MSU senior leads the SEC in several offensive categories, including batting average (.415), hits (85), RBI (73), home runs (20), doubles (28), slugging percentage (.873) and total bases (179). He is the first Mississippi State player to reach 20 home runs, 20 doubles, 70 RBI, and the first SEC hitter to do so since 2000.More >>
