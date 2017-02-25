Notice's 3s help South Carolina to 82-55 win over Tennessee

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Duane Notice scored 15 points, all of them on 3-pointers, to help South Carolina to an 82-55 win over Tennessee on Saturday.

The Volunteers (15-14, 7-9 Southeastern Conference) cut the Gamecocks 18-point lead with eight minutes to go in the first half down to just a 38-34 deficit with 18 minutes left in the game. But then Notice took over. He missed a 3, but P.J. Dozier kicked the ball back to him behind the arc and he buried his it.

Notice hit two more 3s as the Gamecocks (21-8, 11-5) went on a 17-4 run over the next five minutes and would lead by double digits the rest of the way.

Dozier led South Carolina with 19 points, while the SEC's leading scorer Sindarius Thornwell added 15.

Robert Hubbs III led Tennessee with 16 points.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.