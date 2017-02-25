Firefighters battle overnight building fire

A portion of Main Street in Columbia was closed down late Friday night as firefighters with the Columbia Fire Department battled a structure fire.

At about 11:30 p.m. firefighters were called to a structure fire at the Sandy Run Towing building on Main Street in Columbia. Firefighters were able to get the scene under control, however, the building was a complete loss. No injuries were reported in the fire.

North Main Street was closed down between Miller Avenue and Cook Avenue. The area was reopened to traffic early Saturday morning.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

