Armed man wanted for robbing 5 Points restaurant

Good Samaritans helped the 2-year-old and 5-year-old escape the trunk.More >>
Good Samaritans helped the 2-year-old and 5-year-old escape the trunk.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
One man told WLEX-TV that until police and wildlife officials arrived, he and several other people tried to safely keep the bear away from unsuspecting shoppers.More >>
One man told WLEX-TV that until police and wildlife officials arrived, he and several other people tried to safely keep the bear away from unsuspecting shoppers.More >>
While millions of Americans celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of summer, some veterans and loved ones of fallen military members wish the holiday would command more respect.More >>
While millions of Americans celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of summer, some veterans and loved ones of fallen military members wish the holiday would command more respect.More >>
Homeland Security secretary defends an alleged effort by top White House adviser Jared Kushner to create back-channel communications.More >>
Homeland Security secretary defends an alleged effort by top White House adviser Jared Kushner to create back-channel communications.More >>
President Donald Trump is set to lay a wreath and deliver his first Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery.More >>
President Donald Trump is set to lay a wreath and deliver his first Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery.More >>
A 39-year-old man has lost his life after a single-vehicle accident in Fairfield County.More >>
A 39-year-old man has lost his life after a single-vehicle accident in Fairfield County.More >>
The Midlands are under a slight risk for severe weather Memorial Day. A cold front will approach the area from the west Monday.More >>
The Midlands are under a slight risk for severe weather Memorial Day. A cold front will approach the area from the west Monday.More >>
Frank Deford, elegant award-winning sports writer and commentator, dies at 78.More >>
Frank Deford, elegant award-winning sports writer and commentator, dies at 78.More >>
The coroner said a man is dead after falling from a second story roof in Greenville on Sunday.More >>
The coroner said a man is dead after falling from a second story roof in Greenville on Sunday.More >>
Frustrated with what he views as his team's inability to push back against the drumbeat of new revelations, Trump is seeking expanded teams of lawyers and experienced public relations hands.More >>
Frustrated with what he views as his team's inability to push back against the drumbeat of new revelations, Trump is seeking expanded teams of lawyers and experienced public relations hands.More >>
One man told WLEX-TV that until police and wildlife officials arrived, he and several other people tried to safely keep the bear away from unsuspecting shoppers.More >>
One man told WLEX-TV that until police and wildlife officials arrived, he and several other people tried to safely keep the bear away from unsuspecting shoppers.More >>