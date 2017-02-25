Armed man wanted for robbing 5 Points restaurant

A man accused of robbing a local Columbia restaurant is wanted by officers with the Columbia Police Department. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

Officers say the man entered the Subway at 2108 Devine Street in the 5 Points area with a sharp object and threatened employees. One of the employees struggled with the man and suffered minor injuries. The employee was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Surveillance was able to capture some images of the suspect.

If you recognize the man in the images you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

