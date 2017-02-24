Shaw Air Force Base opens new $57 million medical facility

The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
While millions of Americans celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of summer, some veterans and loved ones of fallen military members wish the holiday would command more respect.More >>
While millions of Americans celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of summer, some veterans and loved ones of fallen military members wish the holiday would command more respect.More >>
Frustrated with what he views as his team's inability to push back against the drumbeat of new revelations, Trump is seeking expanded teams of lawyers and experienced public relations hands.More >>
Frustrated with what he views as his team's inability to push back against the drumbeat of new revelations, Trump is seeking expanded teams of lawyers and experienced public relations hands.More >>
South Korea's military says rival North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile.More >>
South Korea's military says rival North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile.More >>
Trump faces a slew of political and policy challenges at home and intensifying inquiries into allegations his campaign had contacts with Russian officials before he entered the White House.More >>
Trump faces a slew of political and policy challenges at home and intensifying inquiries into allegations his campaign had contacts with Russian officials before he entered the White House.More >>
Takuma Sato gave Andretti Autosport a 2nd consecutive victory in the Indianapolis 500 by holding off Helio Castroneves in the closing laps.More >>
Takuma Sato gave Andretti Autosport a 2nd consecutive victory in the Indianapolis 500 by holding off Helio Castroneves in the closing laps.More >>
Good Samaritans helped the 2-year-old and 5-year-old escape the trunk.More >>
Good Samaritans helped the 2-year-old and 5-year-old escape the trunk.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who stole a tip jar from a local restaurant.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who stole a tip jar from a local restaurant.More >>
The Columbia Police Department is investigating after one person was hospitalized following a shooting at Finlay Park.More >>
The Columbia Police Department is investigating after one person was hospitalized following a shooting at Finlay Park.More >>
The parachutist hit the water after he cut away from his broken chute, The team jump, featuring the Navy Seals’ Leap Frogs, was part of Fleet Week for New York Harbor,More >>
The parachutist hit the water after he cut away from his broken chute, The team jump, featuring the Navy Seals’ Leap Frogs, was part of Fleet Week for New York Harbor,More >>
Several Midlands counties will be under the threat of severe weather Sunday night as a cold front makes its way through the area.More >>
Several Midlands counties will be under the threat of severe weather Sunday night as a cold front makes its way through the area.More >>