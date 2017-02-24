Shaw Air Force Base opens new $57 million medical facility

The opening of a new $57 million medical building was cause for celebration on Friday at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter. (Source: WISTV)

About 100 people were in attendance for the ribbon-cutting celebration.

The building is a state-of-the-art facility that will now allow the 20th Medical Clinic to support the medical needs of approximately 31,000 eligible beneficiaries. Currently, there are approximately 12,500 members enrolled for primary care.

After Friday's ribbon cutting, Team Shaw members and civilians took a tour of the new building. The clinic will provide the same services previously offered, but now patients will have easier and more efficient access to the care needed in a central location.

The second phase of the project will be to replace the old medical building with a parking lot.

