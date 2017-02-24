Teen pleads guilty to 2015 kid's birthday party robbery

A 17-year-old Santee teen pled guilty and was sentenced earlier this week for his role in a 2015 armed robbery at a birthday party.

According to The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg, SC, Rufus Gates,17, pled guilty to second-degree burglary for his role in an armed robbery at a motel.

Circuit Judge Maite Murphy sentenced Gates to five years under the Youthful Offender Act on Feb. 13. Other charges against him, including kidnapping, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, were dismissed.

Gates and his co-defendant Alexander Outlaw, 25, were accused of holding up a birthday party at the Delta Motel on Dec. 15, 2015. Both men were armed when they forced the four children and two adults into a corner and demanded money from a man there, the newspaper reports.

Outlaw was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in November 2016.

