2-vehicle crash on I-126 WB cleared - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

TRAFFIC

2-vehicle crash on I-126 WB cleared

(Source: SCDOT) (Source: SCDOT)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A 2-vehicle accident that temporarily closed two lanes of I-126 westbound has now been cleared.  

The accident happened at Colonial Life Boulevard and Bush River Road in Columbia at 6:43 p.m.

It is unclear if there are any injuries. 

Check back for more updates. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly