Columbia woman forced out of flooded home returns to new house

A Columbia woman who was forced out of her house after the 2015 October Flood was able to return home for the first time on Friday.

Johnnie Mae Davis and her family were welcomed back into her home on Ridgewood Avenue for the first time since flood waters destroyed it. Davis’ house was filled with mold and the entire basement was flooded. It took several days just to get all of the water pumped out.

Volunteers with the St. Bernard Parish and the United Way of the Midlands helped her to rebuild her home and renovate it entirely.

Davis says she’s excited to bring her granddaughters home.

“That’s my most important thing is to bring my grandchildren back home because I live for them. I love children period but my grandchildren are my pride and joy. I have eight of them and I love all eight the same," Davis explained.

Friday was also Davis' late husband’s birthday. They honored him and said a prayer to bless her house.

