Columbia woman forced out of flooded home returns to new house

The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
Phenix City police are investigating after 12 people were shot at a party early Sunday morningMore >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
Emergency crews have recovered the body of a 11-year-old boy who fell off a dock at a Lamar County campground, about 24 hours after he disappeared on Saturday afternoon.More >>
Takuma Sato gave Andretti Autosport a 2nd consecutive victory in the Indianapolis 500 by holding off Helio Castroneves in the closing laps.More >>
While millions of Americans celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of summer, some veterans and loved ones of fallen military members wish the holiday would command more respect.More >>
South Korea's military says rival North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile.More >>
Trump faces a slew of political and policy challenges at home and intensifying inquiries into allegations his campaign had contacts with Russian officials before he entered the White House.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who stole a tip jar from a local restaurant.More >>
The Columbia Police Department is investigating after one person was hospitalized following a shooting at Finlay Park.More >>
The parachutist hit the water after he cut away from his broken chute, The team jump, featuring the Navy Seals’ Leap Frogs, was part of Fleet Week for New York Harbor,More >>
Several Midlands counties will be under the threat of severe weather Sunday night as a cold front makes its way through the area.More >>
A source at the Group of Seven summit says the seven wealthy democracies have reached a deal to give the Trump administration time to tell them whether the United States plans to stay in the Paris climate agreement.More >>
A pair of suspects who had time to take a look in the fridge of the home they were breaking into have been identified and one of them has already been arrested, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department said.More >>
