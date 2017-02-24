Sumter mother charged with neglect; kids test positive for drugs

Two Sumter children tested positive for cocaine, and now their mother is being charged with child neglect.

Allison Grooms has been released on bond after being arrested Monday. Sumter police were notified by social services after Grooms and her 1- and 2-year-old children tested positive for the drugs.

Grooms has since bonded out of jail.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.