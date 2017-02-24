Midlands families get help with childcare

Volunteer are addressing a big issue in our community – families with children who are homeless. Some Midlands homeless families received help Friday.

Volunteers with Homeless No More and several other agencies gathered to offer resources to children in need. We spoke with Cencola Johnson, a mother who's been homeless with her two children since the October flood.

She told us she's in need of childcare for her daughter who is only seven years old.

"I came to try and get more information on daycare providers and the ABC voucher, first step head start program, my daughter was actually in the first step program and it's a really good program," said Cencola Johnson.

Organizers say it's a way to bring everyone together and offer their resources at once.

