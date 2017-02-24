Midlands peach farmer urges Congress to pass reform for immigrant employees

On Titan Farms in Ridge Spring, between thousands of rows of blossoming peach trees, are dozens of migrant workers with pruning shears. There’s a lot of work to do on the second largest peach farm in the country.

“They work with open hearts seven days a week, and they never complain about anything,” said overseer Amancio Palma. “We grow peaches, we grow broccoli, bell peppers, a little bit of eggplant.”

Palma is from Mexico and most of the workers he supervises are, too.

“We go by the rules. Everything we do is by the book. We don’t do anything illegal,” Palma said.

The workers are here legally because Titan Farms participates in what’s called the H2-A program – a program that’s sometimes costly and complicated.

“The H2-A program is a guest worker program for temporary agriculture workers where if you don’t have American workers – domestic workers – that are willing and able to do the job.The government will give you a visa to go bring foreign workers in for a specified period of time – no more than ten months at a time. They can come in, work, and then go back home,” said Titan Farms President and CEO Chalmers Carr. “We have about 85 full time workers, and we’ll bring in about 670 guest workers, you know, throughout the season.”

Carr said he’d like to hire American workers but can’t, even though the jobs offer to pay several dollars above the federal minimum wage, free housing, and health benefits.

“Last year, we advertised for 670 jobs, and we had seven Americans apply for those jobs, and that’s it,” he said.

That means his guest workers are a necessity. It’s the reason Carr has been so involved in pushing for immigration reform for the past two decades.

“If Congress fails to act, and the President keeps going forward with executive orders, and you give interior enforcement, and you authorize our local authorities to start enforcing immigration laws, it could disrupt agriculture in a huge way,” he said.

Carr added that he is optimistic that President Donald Trump will spur Congress to act. The farm CEO isn’t as much worried about his farm as he is about the many others that do employ illegal immigrants.

“When we say they broke the law, I’ve talked about this before. If you get a speeding ticket, and you’re driving 65 in a 55, you broke the law. The question is – do you get a fine and a penalty for that or do you get thrown in jail?" Carr said. "So, yes, we have people that have crossed the border here for an economic opportunity here to come over here and work, and they have broken the law, but the fact is they’ve been over here for a long time. Some of them have been here 20 years.

"Some of them have houses. Some of them have families. So are you going to deport all these people or are you going to recognize that if they haven’t broken any other laws other than just being here, do you make them pay a fine? Do you adjust their status so they can stay gainfully employed and keep helping our economy by paying taxes – just come out of the shadows?" Carr continued. "I hope that the American People will come to the understanding that they’re here, and they’re a part of our society, and they’ve been working hard, and everybody’s benefited from that."



Carr and Palma are hoping for a common sense approach.

“When I was just a young boy, I guess I was looking for the American Dream,” Palma told WIS.

Palma’s a dual-citizen between the U.S. and Mexico, and he’s hoping the workers he calls family will someday have that opportunity too. Palma said he does believe any immigrant who has broken that law, beyond being here illegally, should be deported.

Just days ago a group called the New American Economy released an interactive map detailing immigrants’ impact on each and every congressional district in this state and across the United States.

According to that data, South Carolina is home to 225,000 immigrants who paid $1.3 billion in taxes in 2014. A Winthrop Poll released Thursday found that South Carolinians believe immigration is the most important issue facing the United States.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.