11 charges for wounded man accused of holding three hostages over domestic dispute

Officials with the State Law Enforcement Division have filed 11 charges against a Prosperity man who investigators said held three people hostage and was wounded by deputies.

Christopher Rodney Thornhill, 51, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of kidnapping, weapons possession, four counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and resisting arrest.

SLED investigators said just before 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 19, deputies were called to a hostage situation involving three people in the 400 block of Thornhill Lane. Investigators now are referring to the incident as some type of domestic dispute

The hostages managed to escape after several hours, but Thornhill, according to investigators, fled into a nearby ravine armed with a shotgun.

Deputies from the Newberry County Sheriff's Department told Thornhill to drop his weapon several times, but he refused, threatened to shoot the officers, and continued to walk toward them with the gun.

Deputies opened fire and shot Thornhill in the leg.

Thornhill was booked at the Newberry County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.