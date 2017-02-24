My Take: SC firefighters, we should be thanking you!

WIS has been selected for the statewide South Carolina Firefighter’s Association Media Award for 2017.

One of our own Midlands heroes, Lugoff Fire Chief Dennis Ray, submitted the nomination to the association.

“We appreciate all you have done to support our Fire Service mission in our state and our local efforts here in Lugoff!” he said.

Well, Chief Ray and the SCFFA, we are humbled by the honor, but we’re just upholding our responsibility to share important news and information to the people of the Midlands.

WIS thanks you and the thousands of heroes across the state who work tirelessly each day in difficult situations to keep all of us safe. We know you don’t do it for the money.

A major apartment fire in Columbia last week and a three-alarm fire on Pawleys Island on Wednesday remind us just how important men and women like you are to the well-being of all South Carolinians.

From fire education to life-saving efforts, South Carolina firefighters are the state’s shining stars.

We will see you for Firefighter’s Day at the State House on March 8th to accept the award, but more importantly, to thank you in person for all that you do.

That’s my take, what’s yours?

