2 officers assaulted at Broad River Correctional Facility not back at work

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The two officers who were injured during an assault at the Broad River Correctional Facility have not returned to work.

The officers were treated and released on Feb. 17, the day of the assault, South Carolina Department of Corrections spokesperson Sommer Sharpe said.

The assault forced a lockdown of the facility.

"The two officers that were assaulted at Broad River last Friday were treated at an outside medical facility and released that evening," Sharpe said. "They have not yet returned to work. The incident is currently under investigation by SCDC Investigators. The facility is no longer on lockdown."

