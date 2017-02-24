Sheriff: 'Quick thinking' victim prevented sexual assault after suspect broke into home

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 36-year-old man who they say forced his way into a woman's home and threatened to sexually assault her.

Joseph Ross, 36, had his bond denied Friday after being charged with first-degree burglary.

Investigators said they were called to a home in Cope around 1 a.m. Thursday after a woman claimed an intruder was in her home. When deputies arrived, officials said, they found the woman "very frantic" and she was still shaking from the encounter.

The victim told investigators she had been reading when she heard a knock at the door and believed it to be a relative. However, when she opened the door, she realized she did not recognize the person on the other side of the door and he was trying to conceal his identity.

It was at that point, investigators said, the man forced his way inside, pushed the woman to the floor, and pulled out a knife. The situation grew more intense, the woman said, because the intruder asked her to remove her clothes.

The victim told investigators she recognized the man as someone she knew as "Joey." When she asked, the suspect reportedly replied back with "I am not Joey."

After that, the victim reportedly asked the suspect if they could go outside because her children were asleep inside the home. The woman then went into action, investigators said, and slammed a locked door in the suspect's face.

“Due to the victim’s quick thinking, she was able to put a locked door between herself and her would-be assailant,” the sheriff said in a statement. “We’re just extremely relieved this didn’t get any worse than it was for this young lady."

Investigators were able to locate Ross a short time later and bring him into custody.

