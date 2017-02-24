Midlands 3-year-old accidentally shoots himself, airlifted to hospital

A Branchville 3-year-old child has been hospitalized after he accidentally shot himself in Orangeburg County, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.

The child shot himself in the upper body and airlifted to a local hospital around 1:45 p.m., according to OCSO spokesperson Richard Walker. The incident happened at Sunshine Recycling at 228 Southland Road where his father was searching for car parts. The child found the gun inside his father's car.

Investigators said the child's father was having car trouble and called his wife to pick him up. Before leaving his vehicle on the side of the road, the father placed his handgun in his wife's car with the child.

The child's condition is unknown at this time. No charges have been filed in this shooting.

“At this time, we are praying and thinking about this child who we believe at this point shot himself after a series of events that placed him next to a loaded weapon,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “It’s just tragic and we’re pulling for him to make a full recovery.”

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

