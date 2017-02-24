Lexington 1 school looks to stop 'rumors, misinformation' about bed bug infestation

Lexington Elementary School and Lexington 1 officials are working to curb any "rumors and misinformation" about a problem with bed bugs at the school.

In a letter to students and their parents, Principal Jim Hamby said a bed bug was found on a student in one classroom earlier in the week and district protocol was immediately followed to ensure nothing would be spread.

Hamby said each student in that specific classroom was asked to place their personal belongings in a plastic bag each morning. However, Hamby said, word has spread about the issue and rumors have developed.

"There is no bed bug infestation in our school," Hamby said. "We are doing this as a precaution. We are taking some extra precautions by carefully inspecting classrooms, cleaning surfaces and removing pillows and other upholstered items."

Bed bugs are small insects that can be as annoying as lice, but they do not spread disease.

Hamby hopes that the letter will clear up and rumors or misunderstandings about the issue.

