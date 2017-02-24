Bond hearing set for man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman, 78

A bond hearing is set for the 66-year-old accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 78-year-old woman former girlfriend.

Edward Earl McElveen is charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon, criminal sexual conduct, and first-degree kidnapping.

McElveen reportedly entered the home of the victim on Tuesday night to ask for a meal and that's when investigators said he bound and sexually assaulted the woman for over 12 hours until she managed to escape for help.

The victim is currently being treated for abrasions, cuts, and bruises, but is expected to be OK. Her identity has not been released.

McElveen had previously been charged in a 2005 criminal sexual conduct case out of North Charleston.

