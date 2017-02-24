USC president sets date for Darius Rucker to fulfill promise of free show

The date has been set for country music star and University of South Carolina graduate Darius Rucker to fulfill a promise to the Gamecock community for a free concert.

University President Dr. Harris Pastides announced via Twitter video Friday Rucker will play Colonial Life Arena on April 5.

During the football season, Rucker promised Gamecock Nation a free concert if USC won six games and earned a bowl appearance.

The Gamecocks finished the season 6-7 and earned a bid to the Birmingham Bowl, where they fell to USF 46-39 in overtime.

Tickets will first be made available to current USC Columbia students. Our friends at Palmetto Weekend have that information right here.

The concert will also feature Camden native and fellow Gamecock fan Patrick Davis, who, along with his own music, has collaborated with Rucker on several songs.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.