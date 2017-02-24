Birth dates played for a decade earn Sumter man $300,000 lottery jackpot

It's taken him a decade playing the same numbers, but they finally won a Sumter man $300,000 from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The man, who didn't want to be identified, credits his wife for playing in the Palmetto Cash 5 drawing on Sunday. The numbers he played were a combination of family birth dates: 9,12,14,25 and 30.

“If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t have played that day,” he said. “I was busy, and she put my numbers in for me.”

They purchased the winning ticket at Shiv Food Mart on North Beltline Boulevard in Columbia.

The couple is paying off their house and keeping the win quiet. The kids don’t even know.

“Me and my wife are going to enjoy it,” the winner said.

Spending the extra $1 for Power-Up multiplied his $100,000 prize to $300,000 when a 3 was drawn. The odds of winning $300,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,606,214.

Now that the prize is paid, Shiv Food Mart received a $3,000 commission.

