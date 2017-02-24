Airport H.S. students organize drive to raise money for Camp Kemo

Students at Airport High School are working on a 10-day long charity drive to raise money for Camp Kemo.

That means you could see Hamlet the pig show up at your home or work as part of the many fundraising efforts. The Send-A-Pig campaign is just one of more than a dozen ways the students will try to raise donations.

This is the 23rd year for the charity drive which has raised over $50,000 each year in the past several years. This year they have a goal to raise more money than ever before.

"Our goal this year is $60,000. The most we've ever raised is $53,000 but I definitely think this group of kids and this administration and all the schools we have supporting us, I think we're going to make that happen," Daniel Bailey, Student Activities Director said.

"I really want to reach this goal because it's our biggest one yet and it will send even more kids with cancer to camp. And I just want them to have a good time," said Senior Class Vice President Samantha Miles.

The students are asking the community to take part in a number of ways, including a yard sale, a 5K and Spirit Nights at different restaurants each night.

"We have put tons and tons of effort, months of preparation in this and I just can't wait to see all of our hard work pay off for the kids," said Student Body President Miranda Hampton.

Here is a calendar of the fundraising activities:

