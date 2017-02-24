Civil War maritime art exhibit features impression of SC Lowcountry

Xanthus Smith wanted to be a Hudson River School landscape artist like his father. But the Civil War interrupted the Philadelphia artist's plans.

A new exhibit opens Friday at the Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum in Columbia, showcasing the art of Smith, done while he served in the Union navy during the Civil War.

"The drawings done by artists during the Civil War serve as important documents of that event," said Lynn Robertson with the Columbia Museum of Art, who was a guest curator of the exhibit.

"Photography was just coming into use, but it required time for exposures and bulky equipment to haul around. Sketch artists required just paper and graphite or chalk along with their talent for seeing and recording," she said. "While the drawings that Xanthus Smith made during the War do not depict famous battles as did the work of other artists recording the conflict, they are important records of what camp life was like for Union soldiers stationed at Port Royal as well as a record of the changing technology of maritime warfare and ship design."

He was stationed in Port Royal with Admiral DuPont's fleet during the Civil War, so some of his sketches and paintings in the exhibit reflect Lowcountry the life and landscape.

"The connection to South Carolina is that a majority of the drawings were done here and record both camp life and the natural setting of Beaufort and the Port Royal sound. Some will even look a bit comical to South Carolinians," said Robertson. "After the war he took his sketches and used them as the basis for a series of SC low country landscape paintings. They are beautiful, but to someone well acquainted with the coastal environment the trees and other plants look strangely rendered."

Robertson said the Lowcountry vegetation was not what Smith expected.

"He only knew the botany and geography near his home outside of Philadelphia," she said. "In his later years he wrote a sort of memoir or reminiscence that he hoped to publish. In the section detailing his SC experiences he comments on his reaction to the flat landscape, live oaks, and pine trees. He was not impressed and thought the tall pines looked like poles with a few scraggly limbs at the top and the palmettos were far from the lush tropical vegetation he had hoped for. Nothing matched the lush mountain vistas of hardwoods and fir trees he had seen at home."

Smith realized he couldn't make a living painting landscapes after the war, so he combined his sketches with witness accounts to create paintings of famous Civil War naval battles, including the Monitor and the Merrimack.

"The paintings of famous encounters he completed after the War are important because of his demand for complete accuracy in his depictions," said Robertson. "Many are the only accurate images we have of these events. Since he was not present at the encounters he studies the historical record and corresponded with veterans to get their eyewitness perspectives."

"They are masterful and beautiful paintings," Robertson said. "I dare anyone to stand before them and not be impressed."

Xanthus Smith and Civil War Maritime Art features 36 works of art on loan from the Southern Maritime Collection in Charleston. Also on display are works from the Columbia Museum of Art, Morris Museum of Art, Columbus Museum, and Chester County Historical Society. It is on display through August 26. Click here for more information

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.